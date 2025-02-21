WP Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

