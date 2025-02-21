XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCHGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.37. XCHG shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 28,565 shares traded.

XCHG Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78.

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XCHG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCHFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

