Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox
Xerox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.
Xerox Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -9.31%.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
Read More
