YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 4161453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.2208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
