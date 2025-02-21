YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 4161453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.2208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

