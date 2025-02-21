Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.07.

Shares of CP opened at C$110.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$101.76 and a 1-year high of C$123.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,099. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

