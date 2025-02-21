Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BXP Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.39. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

BXP stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,657.42. This represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 3,920.39%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

