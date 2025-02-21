Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $9.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.27. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $51.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

URI stock opened at $694.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $733.77 and its 200-day moving average is $769.42. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

