Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.20. 495,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 729,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $463.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

