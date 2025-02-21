ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.38. 43,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 204,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

ZJK Industrial Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96.

Get ZJK Industrial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.06% of ZJK Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZJK Industrial Company Profile

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.