ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 4343399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.02. The stock has a market cap of £20.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

