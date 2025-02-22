102,851 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 549,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

