106 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Bought by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $547.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

