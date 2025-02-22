110,001 Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Bought by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 168,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

