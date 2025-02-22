1,721 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

