19,442 Shares in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Purchased by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 119,023 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Azul Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
