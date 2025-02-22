19,900 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7,792.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,744,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,202 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 423,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

