1stdibs.Com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Monday, December 16th.

DIBS stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,076,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

