20,535 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Acquired by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter.

DWX opened at $36.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

