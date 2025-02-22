2,551 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000.

ITA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

