344 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,035.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $975.61 and a 200-day moving average of $930.59. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

