350 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Dahring Cusmano LLC

Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $801.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $846.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

