44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

