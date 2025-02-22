44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

