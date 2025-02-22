4,670 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,725 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,024,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,120. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of EMO stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

