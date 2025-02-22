5,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

