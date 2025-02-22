50,248 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,248 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AEM opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

