6,740 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 217,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

