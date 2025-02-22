750 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $441.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

