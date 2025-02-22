827 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

