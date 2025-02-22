9F’s (JFU) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
9F Stock Performance
Shares of JFU opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. 9F has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.
About 9F
