A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

