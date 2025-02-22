Aavegotchi Price Hits $0.57 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,421.41 or 0.99811587 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.97 or 0.99345312 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.