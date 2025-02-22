Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,853 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $79,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Creative Planning increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

