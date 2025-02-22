ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

