ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Trading 10.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday. The company traded as high as €2.30 ($2.40) and last traded at €2.28 ($2.38). 33,095 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.06 ($2.15).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 1.03.

About ad pepper media International

ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.

