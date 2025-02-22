Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

