Advantage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

