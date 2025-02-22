Advantage Trust Co Sells 1,826 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advantage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.