Advantage Trust Co Sells 830 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advantage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.