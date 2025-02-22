Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 22640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.80%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.