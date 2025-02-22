Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $18,498,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,885,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,487,848.96. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950,540 shares of company stock worth $275,598,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

