Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.