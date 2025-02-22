Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 21.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.90.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

