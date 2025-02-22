Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.280-2.290 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 740,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

