Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 99,591 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,591 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.55% of Clean Harbors worth $68,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $444,558 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.24 and a one year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.