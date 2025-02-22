Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $96.24 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.62% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $96,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $141.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.