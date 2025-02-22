Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 76,129 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,763 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 76,129 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $75,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 80,502 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 894.9% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 24,872 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $130.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,593,095. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

