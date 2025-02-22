Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 13,329 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

