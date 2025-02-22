Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.84. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 100,807 shares traded.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$203.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

