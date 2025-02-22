Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $59.58

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.58.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,141,644 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $161,355,000 after buying an additional 482,217 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 41,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

